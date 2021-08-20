About 731 fresh cases; at least 12 deaths reported in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection has slightly gone up on Thursday as the figure reached 731 from what remained at 646 on Wednesday. Last Tuesday, the single-day infection stood at 547.



Single-day Covid fatality rose up to 12 on Thursday from 7 on Wednesday. The rate of transmission of the virus has been checked and the fatality rate being restricted within 1.19.

The infection rate in some pockets has been a cause of concern for the health department. The positivity rate jumped to 1.62 per cent on Thursday from 1.47 on Wednesday.

Strict restrictions imposed by the state government have brought fruitful results. Though, in some areas there have been some issues.

Number of daily caseload remains much higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling.

According to the health bulletin on Thursday, as many as 79 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 89. Darjeeling has seen 47 new cases, South 24-Parganas 70 and Hooghly 49. Coochbehar has reported 30 new cases, Howrah 34, Nadia 55.

Around 18,337 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The recovery rate remains at 98.18 per cent.

The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,40,989 out of which around 15,12,999 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far.

As many as 781 people were discharged from different hospitals on Thursday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.27.

Around 2,85,472 doses were administered across the state on Thursday. Bengal has so far administered cumulatively 3,55,05,572 doses till Thursday.

On Wednesday, around 2.6 lakh doses had been administered. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 94,11,766 doses have been administered so far.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,65,39,192 Covid sample tests out of which around 45,115 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has seen no Covid deaths on Thursday while North 24-Parganas has seen 3, South-24 Parganas, Hooghly 1, West Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 1, Murshidabad 1, Jalpaiguri 1, Kalimpong 1 and Darjeeling 2.

Health department has so far addressed 21,09,633 general queries so far out of which 2,471 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,50,541 people so far out of which 1,302 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 505 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,16,114 till Thursday.

Around 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been still functional in the state out of 196 are run by the government. There are around 23,947 earmarked Covid beds in the state and 2,861 ICU/HDU beds.

Meanwhile, the total number of mucormycosis infected cases reached 89 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 205.

All vaccination centres and mega centres of Kolkata Municipal Corporation will remain closed on Friday on account of Muharram.