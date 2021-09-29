About 708 cases reported; at least 693 cured in a day

kolkata: As many as 693 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Tuesday. Around 708 fresh Covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours.



The number of active Covid cases in the state jumped to 7,586 on Tuesday from what stood at 7,584 on Monday.The number of fatalities on Tuesday dropped to 13 from 15 on Monday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.32 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,67,573 so far. Out of this, around 15,41,223 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,764 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.55 on Tuesday while the positivity rate stood at 1.93 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 percent.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to the Chief Secretaries of all the states urging them to issue directions to the district and all local authorities concerned to take necessary measures as advised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in it's letter on September 21. The letter also mentioned about the adopting Covid appreciate behavior during forthcoming festivals.

Around 125 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 137. Darjeeling has seen 30 new cases, South 24-Parganas 57 and Hooghly 39 and Howrah 43. Bengal has so far carried out 1,80,62,893 Covid sample tests out of which around 36,712 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas have seen 3 deaths each on Tuesday. Hooghly and Howrah have seen 1 death each while East Midnapore and Nadia have seen 2 deaths each. Darjeeling has seen 1 death in the past 24 hours.

Health department has so far addressed 22,07,039 general queries so far out of which 2,425 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,00,819 people so far out of which 1,231 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 537 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,36,974 till Tuesday.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Monday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.