About 7 candidates across all political parties tested +ve so far

KOLKATA: So far at least 7 candidates from various political parties have been infected with Covid across Bengal.



Congress candidate Rezaul Haque who was contesting from Samserganj constituency in Murshidabad died at a private hospital in the city on Thursday after being infected with Covid while two other candidates—Pradip Nandi contesting from Jangipur Murshidabad on Left Front's ally RSP ticket and Golam Rabbani contesting on Trinamool Congress' ticket from Goalpokhar North Dinajpur tested positive for Covid.

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly was also found positive with Covid on Thursday.

Haque was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for Covid. Haque's death comes at a time when the state has four more phases of polling left.

His condition turned critical from Wednesday. The election was supposed to take place on April 22 at Samserganj Assembly.

In another development, Rabbani was admitted to a hospital after being infected with Coronavirus while Nandi has been kept under home quarantine. Roopa Ganguly had undergone tests as she was suffering from various Covid like symptoms. Her report came positive on Thursday.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress had changed its candidate from Murarai Assembly constituency—Abdur Rahman—as he was suffering from Covid. Dr Mosarraf Hossain was nominated as TMC's candidate replacing Rahman.

Television personality Chandreyee Ghosh also tested positive for Covid also. She has been in home isolation. Those who came to her contact in the past few days will also undergo Covid