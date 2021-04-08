About 69.75 lakh people got the jab in Bengal so far

KOLKATA:The State Health department on Tuesday conducted 2727 sessions and a total 3,13,298 people were vaccinated across the State.



Around 2,83,568 people took the first dose and 29,729 took the second dose on Tuesday.

Total 2,93,027 citizens(1st and 2nd dose inclusive) were vaccinated and cumulatively 69.75 lakh people were vaccinated till Tuesday.

The department has failed to provide Wednesday's figure due to portal issues.

Bengal on Monday touched another landmark as over 4 lakh people were vaccinated in a single day.

The Health department earlier crossed 3 lakh marks on a number of occasions but this was for the first time more than 4 lakh people have been vaccinated.

According to the Health department's figure as many as 4,45,898 people received vaccination on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Health department could not provide that day's figure on the same day due to technical glitches on the portal as well. However, the figures were shared on Wednesday.

The State Health department on Sunday conducted 2,573 sessions and around 1,47,435 people were vaccinated across the state. Meanwhile, efforts are on to increase the vaccination numbers and strengthen contact tracing.