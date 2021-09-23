About 687 discharged; at least 683 test +ve in a day

kolkata: Around 687 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered from Covid.



The state has seen 683 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday.

State has seen a little dip in the infection in the past three days while the figure slightly went up on Wednesday.

The number of active Covid cases in Bengal dropped at 7,724 on Wednesday from 7,741 on Tuesday.

The number of active cases dropped by 17 on Wednesday.

The number of fatalities on Wednesday dropped at 13 from what stood at 14. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.31 per cent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,63,393 so far.

Out of this, around 15,36,978 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,691 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.50 on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 1.84 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 per cent.Around 108 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 112. Darjeeling has seen 46 new cases, South 24-Parganas 37 and Hooghly 48 and Howrah 44. Bengal has so far carried out 1,78,34,323 Covid sample tests out of which around 37,181 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has seen 3 deaths on Wednesday and North 24-Parganas has seen 5 Covid deaths. Howrah has seen 3 deaths on Wednesday,. Hooghly 1 and Nadia 1. State has so far set up 148 Covid testing laboratories. The ratio and RT-PCR and Antigen test remains at 47:53. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Wednesday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes. Around 6,364 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,133. Around 227 patients are still in safe home. The total number of dedicated Covid hospitals stands at 203 out of which 196 are government hospitals. Health department has so far addressed 21,92,493 general queries so far out of which 2,410 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,93,420 people so far out of which 1,227 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.