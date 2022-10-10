About 662 dengue cases reported in Bengal in the past 24 hours

kolkata: The number of dengue patients getting admitted to city's hospitals is on the rise with around 662 fresh cases being detected in the past 24 hours.



State saw around 792 new cases on Sunday. Dengue infection rate in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah is still a cause of concern as the curve is going up. Around 821 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

State Health department has therefore directed various districts to increase the number of daily Covid tests and also to strengthen surveillance on the treatment of dengue patients. According to Health department data, around 4,500 dengue cases have been reported from North 24-Parganas in the past one week. More than 25,000 people have already been infected with dengue this year.

According to private hospital sources, there is a rush of dengue patients. A senior official of a private hospital said that a total of 71 dengue patients are under treatment in their hospital, out of which 18 are critical.

State logs 600-800 cases on a daily basis on an average. Health officials and doctors have urged people to be cautious and take preventive measures like using mosquito nets and not allowing water to accumulate in and around their homes.

The Health department had opened control rooms in Swasthya Bhawan and also in the districts before Puja so that designated officers could keep a tab on dengue situations during the festive season.

Hospital lab services were kept available throughout the Puja holidays. District control rooms were asked to take care of any need of platelets in any hospital. Two dengue deaths have been reported in the city after Durga Puja.

The health experts have pointed out that dengue cases may continue in the state till the middle of December.