About 6.5 lakh inoculated so far

Kolkata: Bengal government has so far carried out around 6.5 lakh vaccination in the state so far. Both Covaxin and Covishield are being applied on the people simultaneously.



The state government has set a target of vaccinating all the front line workers besides health workers within the next month. There are plans to start vaccination among the common people by the end of March if everything goes as per plan. Bengal on Saturday registered 193 Covid cases taking the total number of infected victims to 5,73,580 so far. Around 235 patients have been released on Saturday after they had recovered from the disease. As many as 5,59,755 have been released from different health establishments. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.59 percent which is the highest so far. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.82. Bengal has so far carried out 84,09,392 Covid samples till Saturday out of which 20,538 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Four people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,242. Kolkata has reported two deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24 hours and Howrah have reported one death each. Around 3,094 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,502 people so far. Kolkata has seen 61 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,883 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,752 out of which 39 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in another development the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC)has urged the State government to tag more number of doctors for ensuring speedy redressal of pending cases. It was leant that around 50 cases are still pending with the Commission.