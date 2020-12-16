About 64.27L people visited Duare Sarkar camps in 1st phase: Report

Kolkata: Receiving an overwhelming response with 64.27 lakh people attending the camps in the first phase of the country's biggest outreach drive "Duare Sarkar" programme in Bengal, the second phase has begun on Tuesday with a record turnout of more than 5 lakh people at the camps to get benefits of a dozen state-run schemes, according to reports.



The highest turnout of people have taken place in Murshidabad where 53,550 people have visited at 80 camps set up at the block level.

The other unique feature in the second phase of the biggest outreach drive is that the Manobik scheme has been included in it so that specially challenged people can easily reap the benefit at their doorstep itself. At the same time, benefits distribution and enrollment of people in 11 other schemes including Swasthya Sathi, Jai Johar, Khadya Sathi, Rupashree, Kanyashree, Sikhashree, Khadya Sathi continues at the camp like that of in the first phase.

The second phase of the country's biggest outreach drive will continue till December 24. While the third and the final phase will be held from January 2 to 12 and January 18 to 30 respectively.

In total, more than 7,500 camps were set up in the first phase when maximum number of people have applied for Swasthya Sathi card along with applying for beneits under the other schemes. A large number of them will be getting the Swasthya Sathi cards in this phase. While there were enumerous cases in which on the spot services were ensured to people to help them get benefits without any delay.

As many as 716 amps were set up on the first day of the second phase of Duare Sarkar programme to reach to the people in all 341 blocks in the state. With 4.99 lakh people visiting the camps on the first day of the second phase, total number of people visited the camps till date reached to 71.04 lakh.

Duare Sarkar programme is the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that no one is the state left out of the benefits of the state-run schemes. In terms of ensuring benefits distribution in the past nine years, Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday that 100 percent and 95 percent of people in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri respectively were benefited out of the state-run schemes.

