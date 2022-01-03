About 63 police personnel, including 3 senior officers, test Covid positive

Kolkata: As many as sixty three police personnel including three senior Kolkata Police officials have tested Covid positive in the past few days at Lalbazar.



According to sources, recently several police personnel posted in Lalbazar fell sick and had symptoms of Covid, including a Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP).

After they tested Covid positive, more police personnel started experiencing almost the same symptoms. After their swab samples were tested, two more IPS officers from the rank of Jt. CP and Additional CP tested Covid positive. While the figure was 50 on Saturday the figure jumped to 63 with 13 more police personnel posted in Lalbazar were found Covid positive on Sunday. However, none of the Covid infected police personnel including the senior officials are critical and they are staying in home isolation.

Sources informed that all the Kolkata Police personnel have been instructed to follow the Covid protocols accordingly while performing their duties.

They have been advised to use gloves and sanitisers and also maintain physical distancing as much as possible. They have also been advised to monitor their health and take necessary steps to stay safe and keep others safe.