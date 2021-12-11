About 628 cases; at least 9 fatalities reported in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal has seen rise in daily Covid cases on Friday with 628 new cases being reported while on Thursday the figure remained at 567.



The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,21,998 on Friday out of which 15,94,840 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Friday has gone up to 1.64 from 1.52 percent on Thursday.

Around 38,274 samples were tested across the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 2,06,85,050 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 49:51 on Friday. State on Friday administered 3,52,247 Covid vaccinne doses taking the total doses administered so far in the state to 9,65,57,808.

The number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 7,574 on Friday. As many as 610 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Friday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 1.83 percent on Friday from 1.89 percent on Thursday.

Single day Covid fatalities jumped to 9 on Friday from 7 on Thursday. As many as 19,584 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Friday. Kolkata has registered 3 Covid death on Friday, North 24 Parganas 3, West Burdwan 1, Nadia 1 and Murshidabad 1.

The number of single day infections in Kolkata went up to 206 on Friday from 165 on Thursday. Around 107 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Friday. A total 3,30,619 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,23,177 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,34,480 infected cases till Thursday out of which 3,28,150 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 33 new cases on Friday, Hooghly 46, Howrah 35, Darjeeling 21, Nadia 41.