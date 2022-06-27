About 60 MT mangoes sold in three-day 'Utsav' in city
kolkata: Bengal has seen a record sale of various types of mangoes at the 'Bengal Mango Utsav 2022' organised at the Netaji Indoor Stadium from June 23 to June 25. Around 60 metric tonnes of mangoes were sold from the festival in the past 3 days.
The state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department organized the event. The Festival is aimed at exhibition and sale of exotic varieties of mangoes and mango products from 9 districts of Bengal. A senior official of the department said that the festival will be organized next year in greater magnitude.
The state produces over 400 varieties of mango and is one of the leading states in the production of a variety of mangoes. Many varieties of mangoes grown in Bengal were brought to the festival. Mangoes were from Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, Hooghly, East Burdwan, North Dinajpur, Purulia and Bankura.Himsagar, Langra and Lakshmanbhog varieties, Amrapali, Mallika, Alphonso varieties of mangoes among others were sold from the festival. Exciting cooking competition, seminar and cultural programme were also organized during the festival. Many mango lovers thronged Netaji Indoor stadium on all three days to buy mangoes and also to see the huge collection of different types of mangoes.
Meanwhile, Bengal also took part in the month-long Mango Festival that had kicked off at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi on June 16.
