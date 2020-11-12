About 60 injured in road accident

Kolkata: Around 60 passengers of a tourist bus suffered injuries early on Wednesday morning after a bus hit a bus stoppage shed and went over the guard wall of a culvert on Belghoria Expressway.



After the accident the bus was seen hanging over the culvert. Passengers were rescued by the local people while the driver and helper managed to flee from the spot.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 5:30 am, a bus was coming from Digha and was going to Madhyamgram. Near the 'dhalai factory' area the driver somehow lost control and went through a bus stoppage shed and got hung over a culvert. At the time of the accident all the passengers were sleeping. As a result some of them fell down inside the bus while others received injuries on their forehead after colliding with the front seats.

Hearing people screaming and the sound of a collision local residents went to the spot and found a bus hanging from the culvert. Immediately Nimta police station was informed while local people started rescuing the passengers. After the passengers were rushed in a local hospital they were treated and discharged. Meanwhile a massive traffic congestion took place on Belghoria Expressway due to the accident. It took almost two hours to clear the congestion.

Police have seized the bus and are about to find the owner in order to trace the driver. Cops suspect the driver might have fallen asleep and failed to control the bus.