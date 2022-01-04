About 6 int'l flyers, including 2 from Sweden & 2 from France, test +ve

Kolkata: Six international passengers, including two from Sweden and two from France, tested positive for Covid on Monday after their arrival at Kolkata Airport.



All of them are Omicron suspects and they have been admitted to the hospital. They will be kept at Omicron suspect wards. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to determine the presence of Omicron variant in their bodies.

"All the four foreign returnees have been admitted to the hospital. Their specimens have already been sent for genome sequencing. We are waiting for a genome sequencing report of 13 passengers as of now.

There are a total 20 confirmed Omicron cases reported in the state so far out of which 14 are active cases at the current moment," said Director of Health Services Dr Ajay Chakraborty. Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that RT-PCR testing kiosks at the Calcutta airport will be increased to 12 from existing 8 kiosks. The decision has been taken to conduct more tests at the airport.

The development takes place at a time when the daily infection in Bengal is mounting up by a huge margin.

State health department has been rigorously conducting the contact tracing of the foreign returnees who are testing positive for Covid.