About 574 cases, at least 568 discharged in past 24 hours

kolkata: Bengal has seen a slight rise in daily Covid cases on Wednesday with 574 new cases being reported. The figure on Tuesday remained at 507 while on Monday the state had witnessed 465.



The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,20,803 on Wednesday out of which 15,93,659 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Wednesday has gone up to 1.53 percent from 1.44 on Tuesday. Around 37,551 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday.

The number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 7,576 on Wednesday. As many as 568 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Wednesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 1.89 percent on Wednesday from 1.97 on Tuesday.

State has so far carried out 2,06,09,443 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 48:52 on Wednesday. Single day Covid fatalities dropped to 6 on Wednesday from 9 on Tuesday. As many as 19,568 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Wednesday. Kolkata has registered 3 Covid deaths on Wednesday, North 24 Parganas 2 and North Dinajpur 1.

The number of single day infections in Kolkata has gone up to 183 on Wednesday from 154 on Tuesday. Around 102 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday. A total 3,30,248 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,22,843 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,34,278 infected cases till Wednesday out of which 3,27,935 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 41 new cases on Wednesday, Hooghly 46, Howrah 38, Darjeeling 21, Nadia 27.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,87,165 people so far out of which 1,177 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 249 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,60,404 on Wednesday. As many as 200 safe homes are still operational in the state and 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Wednesday.