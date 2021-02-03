About 5,54,887 cured so far, recovery rate at 97.28%

Kolkata: Single day COVID infection in Bengal stood at 203 on Tuesday a slight higher than the Monday's figure of 179. As many as 309 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours.



Around 5,70,380 patients have so far been infected in the state out of which 5,54,887 have been cured and released from the hospitals. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.28 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 7.10.

Bengal has so far carried out 80,36,329 Covid samples till Tuesday out of which 22,307 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Nine people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,188. Kolkata has seen one death in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered four deaths in the past 24 hours. Around 3,076 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,480 people so far. Kolkata has seen 56 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,27,931 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,21,871 out of which 54 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 9

new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,984. Hooghly has witnessed 7 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,441. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,546 Covid cases so far out of which 6 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

The State Health department has addressed 15,48,733 general queries till now out of which around 845 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,73,568 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 1 out of which 431 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 2,80,988 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 761 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours. There are still around 200 safe homes operational across the state. The total number of beds in Safe Homes stands at 11,507. Around 5 patients are currently in Safe Homes. The total number of people currently in home quarantine is 60,400. Around 13,41,272 people have been released from home quarantine so far.

Around 69 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds are still dedicated for Covid treatment.