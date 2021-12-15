About 552 fresh cases; at least 10 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases have gone up to 552 on Tuesday from what stood at 418 on Monday.



State had seen a significant drop in daily Covid infection on Monday with 418 fresh cases being reported. The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,24,161 on Tuesday out of which 15,97,036 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Monday dropped to 1.69 percent from 1.87 on Monday.

Around 32,685 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday.

State has so far carried out 2,08,14,162 sample tests. The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 39:61 on Tuesday. The number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 7,505 on Tuesday.

As many as 554 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Tuesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 1.66 percent from 1.79 percent on Monday.

Single-day Covid fatalities stood at 10 on Tuesday unchanged from Monday's figure.

As many as 19,620 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Tuesday. Kolkata has registered 3 Covid death on Tuesday, North 24 Parganas 2, Hooghly 2, East Burdwan 1, Nadia 1, Jalpaiguri 1. The number of single day infections in Kolkata went up to 161 on Tuesday from 135 on Monday. Around 101 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday. A total 3,31,337 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,23,821 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,34,864 infected cases till Sundday out of which 3,28,545 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 37 new cases on Tuesday, Hooghly 39, Howrah 37, Darjeeling 40, Nadia 15.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,94,361 people so far out of which 1,223 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 278 people have been given tele-psychological counseling a day.