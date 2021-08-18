About 55 BJP men held for violating Covid protocols

kolkata: Around 55 BJP leaders and workers were arrested for allegedly violating the Covid protocols by gathering at the Gouripur Kalibari area in Birati on Tuesday.



On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of BJP workers led by party leaders Joyprakash Majumdar, Santanu Thakur and others gathered in front of the Gouripur Kalibari for a rally styled as Sahid Samman yatra.

It had been alleged that the BJP workers planned to start the rally after Thakur offered his puja to the temple.

As no permission was given by the police, cops requested the saffron party workers to leave the area to follow the Covid protocols.

However, they denied and got involved in an altercation with the police.

Later, cops arrested several BJP workers from the spot.

Initially, Majumdar and Thakur were not arrested.

But the saffron party leaders were rigid and asked the cops to arrest them as well.

Later, they were also arrested. BJP leaders and workers were taken to the Airport police station where a case was registered against them for violation of Covid protocols.

Though BJP leaders alleged that police obstructed their peaceful march, the administration cited that as per the notification of the state government, no political rally is allowed owing to the pandemic situation. Earlier, several BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were held for violating Covid norms.