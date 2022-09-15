About 537 fresh dengue cases reported in state

KOLKATA: Director of Health Services (DHS) Sidhartha Niyogi said around 537 new cases had been detected on Wednesday. Around 485 dengue patients have been undergoing treatment in government hospitals, he added.



Panchayats and Rural Development department has arranged Quick Response Teams for intensifying vector control activities in 18 blocks where relatively more number of dengue cases are being reported. Health department and Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department have taken a decision to furtrher strengthen the conservancy action in municipal areas like South Dumdum, Kamarhati, Bidhannagar, Serampore etc. apart from HMC and Bally, Dr Niyogi added.

Kolkata has a prevalence of dengue subtype III cases so far as it has come up in serotyping, sources in the Health department said. State Health department had sent around 50 samples of dengue infected patients to the NICED for serotyping.

The results say that out of 50 samples, around 35 have been found to be dengue subtype III while around 10 are dengue subtype II and 2 are dengue subtype I.

Experts said that unlike 2017-18 when dengue subtype II and IV were prevalent, this year platelets are not going down in patients as it was observed in the previous years.

Health conditions of dengue patients are turning critical without platelets going down. This has been an unusual trend this year. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged people to remain alert. She said that dengue cases were low in the past two years as there had been a Covid spike. Dengue cases are on the rise in various pockets of Kolkata and other districts, the city doctors are expressing their apprehension that some of the dengue patients are suffering multiple infections as a result patients are often becoming critical.

Experts have said that during 2017-18m, when dengue played havoc in Bengal, dengue subtypes ~ Deng-2 and Deng-4 were largely found that time.

State Health department has already urged Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and other civic bodies in adjoining districts to work with better coordination to combat the covid cases.

Dr G Mukherjee, a senior pathologist in the city, said those patients who were affected with dengue subtypes II and IV and thereby developed antibodies are no longer safe as the antibodies in their bodies will not be able to check dengue type III.