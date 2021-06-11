About 5,274 test positive; 87 Covid deaths reported in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal slightly dropped on Thursday as the health department registered 5,274 new cases while the figure stood at 5,384 on Wednesday. Bengal has so far seen 14,48,104 Covid cases.

Number of fatalities dropped to 87 on Thursday from 95 on Wednesday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 16,642 on Thursday. The number of active cases remained at 14,719 on Thursday. Around 5,170 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday. The total tally of releases reached 14,16,743 so far till date.

The state has so far vaccinated 1,71,35,611 people out of which around 1,88,989 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Thursday.

The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 17,65,524 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government. On Wednesday, around 2,19,739 people were vaccinated across the state.

Covid recovery rate stood at 97.83 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 7.96 on Thursday from what remained at 11.06 on Wednesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 19.33. Bengal has so far conducted 1,31,10,853 Covid sample tests so far with around 66,257 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas each have registered 24 Covid deaths on Thursday while South 24-Parganas has reported 6 deaths, Howrah 1, Hooghly 3, West Burdwan 3, East Burdwan 2, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 4, Bankura 2, Purulia 1, Birbhum 4, Nadia 3, North Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 4,

Darjeeling 4. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 485 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 966.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,707 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,217 people so far.

According to the health department's figure, the total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far reached 47 in the state as per Thursday's health department data. One new case of mucormycosis has been reported from a private hospital in the city on Thursday.

No death among confirmed cases was reported on Thursday. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases went up to 11, as per the data given by the health department on Thursday.

Two patients were discharged from the SSKM Hospital on Thursday. Around 2 new suspected cases had been reported on Thursday and the total suspected cases have reached 94 in the state so far.