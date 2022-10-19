About 52% dengue patients affected with Deng III subtype in Oct: Survey

kolkata: Serotyping conducted by the health department suggests that Deng III and Deng II subtypes are still predominant in the state. Out of the total dengue infected patients, around 52 per cent of them have been found to be affected with Deng III subtype of dengue in October while around 40 per cent patients have been infected with Deng II subtype. Deng II subtype carried out much damage in 2019.



Deng II is more deadly and causes more deaths and severity as well. The Deng III subtype is much less harmful. As around 40 per cent of patients are affected with Deng II, the transmission rate is much higher this year.

Serotyping tests are being carried out at School of Tropical Medicine and also at NICED from time to time.

Entomological surveys carried out by the state health department reveals that discarded household containers within the domestic and peri-domestic areas are found to be a major threat of dengue in various parts of Bengal.

It has also been found that water-storing practice due to its scarcity in hilly regions of north Bengal is also a major factor for transmission in the area. Awareness campaigns are being carried out.

In a survey report published by the state health department, it has been stated that under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area, the borough 14 has seen the highest rise in dengue cases from 39th to 40th week. Around 43.3 per cent increase has been detected in borough 14 during this period. KMC borough 1 has seen an increase in dengue cases by 30.3 per cent from 39th to 40th week. Borough 12 has registered 27.1 per cent increase in dengue cases during the same period.

In some of the selected wards of the KMC the situation is worse as ward 109 under borough 12 has seen an increase in dengue cases by 154.5 per cent from 39th to 40th week. Ward 101 under the same borough has registered a rise by 151.9 per cent during the same period.

Health department carried out around 4,347 dengue tests across the state on Monday out of which 645 people were found positive.

State government has already asked all the District Magistrates (DMs) and Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOHs) in the districts to give a further impetus to the dengue control measures.

All the district administrations have been asked to be extra cautious as the infection is going up in several pockets. Special attention is being given to specific blocks or municipalities of those districts that are relatively more affected now.

Around 1,091 new dengue cases have been reported across the state on Tuesday.