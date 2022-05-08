About 51 new cases reported in a day, fatality rate stands at 1.05 % in Bengal

kolkata: The number of single-day Covid infections has slightly gone up on Sunday with 51 fresh cases being reported while on Saturday the figure stood at 39.



Fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent for over a period of five weeks with the recovery rate standing at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,950. State has so far registered 20,18,579 infected cases till Sunday. As many as 2,51,17,319 samples have been examined so far across the state including 8,127 which were done on Sunday.

Covid positivity rate has gone up to 0.63 per cent on Sunday from what stood at 0.49 per cent on Saturday. No Covid death occurred on Sunday as well. Around 21,203 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 91,871 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Sunday. Around 72,315,623 first doses of vaccine have been cumulatively administered in the state so far while 61,818,238 second doses have been administered.

An internal report of a sentinel surveillance conducted by the West Bengal health department has found that the COVID-19 positivity rate in most of the districts is zero, rubbishing apprehensions of a possible new wave of the pandemic, an official of the department said on Thursday.The surveillance, conducted recently in 22 districts and five health districts of the state, found the COVID-19 positivity rate to be between 0 to 0.4 per cent, he said.

The city, which in itself is a district, was outside the purview of the sentinel surveillance.The official said a total 10,710 samples were examined during the surveillance over three days between April 27 to April 29 by Kalyani College of Medicine and JNM Hospital.

The only health district where the positivity rate was found to be above one per cent is Bashirhat, which reported 1.06 per cent.

"This is an internal report on the sentinel surveillance which found that the positivity rate of Covid-19 pandemic in most of the districts of West Bengal is zero. This confirms that the chances of having another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is almost nil. But we have to remain very alert," the official said.