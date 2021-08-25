About 500 workers from different parties join TMC in Tripura & Howrah

KOLKATA: About 200 workers from different political parties joined Trinamool Congress in Tripura, while 300 BJP and CPI(M) leaders and workers joined the state's ruling party in Uluberia.`



Moloy Ghatak, state Law minister and Dr Shantanu Sen, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, were present at the joining function which was held in the house of Subol Bhowmick in Tripura.

Ghatak said more and more people were joining TMC every day and in the 2023 Assembly election the BJP government would be ousted. Pulak Roy, state minister for Public Health Engineering department and Debashis Bandyopadhyay, president, Trinamool Youth Congress of Howrah district were present at the function. They handed over the flags to those who had joined the party.

About 200 BJP workers from Chanipur gram panchayat area joined Trinamool Congress. Earlier, many BJP supporters from Beradi and Baniban areas had joined TMC a week ago. About 100 CPI(M) supporters—led by Rupali Roy, member of Madhabpur I gram panchayat— joined TMC.

After joining Trinamool, Roy said CPI(M) had neglected the people and did not think about their problems. She said she along with her party colleagues had joined TMC as they wanted to take part in various development schemes announced by Mamata Banerjee. Pulak Roy said many rank and file of BJP and CPI(M) had supported the work taken up by Howrah district administration. In future, more workers from BJP and CPI(M) would join TMC, he said.