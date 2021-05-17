About 500 app cabs to cater to urgent travel needs

KOLKATA: An organisation of the app cabs has started providing services for those in need of transportation for urgent matters.



Around 500 cabs will be kept ready everyday for the purpose. People who want to avail the service will have to provide documents in support of their urgency to the driver.

According to the organisation, people need to call on two mobile numbers in order to book a cab. The numbers are 8910079212 and 9804458045. The caller needs to provide his or her location along with the reason for booking a cab.

After a cab is assigned, the driver will call the passenger and will ask for a document. The passenger needs to send the document's picture to the driver's WhatsApp number, which is needed for showing to police personnel en route to his or her home.

The organisation also informed that services would be provided to those who need to reach vaccination centres, hospital or nursing homes and for other emergency reasons. For the service, the passengers will have to pay Rs 500 for two hours or 20 kilometers and Rs 800 for four hours or 40 kilometres.