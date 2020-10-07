About 50 families join TMC from BJP & Left including district Congress vice-president

BALURGHAT: In two separate programmes, 50 families from BJP and Left Front in Gangarampur district including Congress vice-president Sumit Dutta of a district with a few of his party's frontal leaders in Balurghat joined Trinamool Congress on Tuesday in presence of State Shiksha Cell president Om Prakash Misra.



He had handed over the party flag to them. The newly joined Congress leader and other party workers were also welcomed by the district party president Goutam Das and district party chairman Shankar Chakraborty.

After the joining, Misra said: "We are happy to welcome them in our party. They were inspired by the development works of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and at the same time to see her relentless fight against BJP to secure democracy."

According to him, many workers from BJP, Congress and Left Front joined TMC in Balurghat, Gangarampur, Tapan, Hili and Kumarganj recently.

"Our party will surely achieve a strong platform in South Dinajpur following the recent joining. We will conduct a good fight in 2020 assembly polls in Bengal against BJP," he said. After the shifting, they said they were disappointed with the functioning of BJP, Left and Congress.

Around 200 party workers took part in the joining programme. Physical distancing norms were also maintained.