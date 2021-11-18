About 50 families from various Oppn parties, including BJP & RSS, join Trinamool Congress

BALURGHAT: As many as 50 families belonging to different Opposition parties, including RSP and BJP, in Balurghat civic wards joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Balurghat on Tuesday evening in presence of South Dinajpur TMC chairman Nikhil Singha Roy, district party president Ujjwal Basak and district president of women TMC Pradipta Chakraborty. The newly joined families were handed over the party flags by Roy, Basak and Chakraborty.

Chakraborty said this joining would strengthen the TMC before the upcoming Balurghat civic poll that would tentatively be held either in December or January next year.

"All of them were inspired by the work of our party leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and joined our party. They will work to strengthen our party," Chakraborty said.

According to her, a few days ago all of them had expressed their desire to leave RSP and BJP to join TMC. "We have welcomed them in TMC. We have the Balurghat civic body election soon and before the poll, this joining will definitely put weight behind our party. Our archrival saffron brigade is now looked at as scattered house and most of BJP's grass-root level workers are on the way to leave the party. Another opposition party RSP is now struggling to

keep its existence in Balurghat," she said.