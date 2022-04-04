About 4k prosecuted for not wearing helmets; 1776 for drink & driving in March

kolkata: The increasing trend of two wheeler riders not wearing helmets has become a major cause of concern for the traffic cops in the city. In March about 4000 two wheel riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets.



While the figure of 'without helmet prosecution' in February was around 31,000, it jumped to more than 35,000 in March.

According to statistics, 31,000 without helmet two wheeler riders were prosecuted during March. Among them 5442 people were intercepted and prosecuted on the spot while 25558 persons were prosecuted through citation method by clicking a photograph. As many as 4503 people were prosecuted for the without helmet pillion rider. Among them 3022 were intercepted and prosecuted while 1481 people prosecuted through citation system. Among the total number people prosecuted for not wearing helmets, driving licences of 25760 two wheeler riders have been recommended for suspension for a period of three months. However, concerned Assistant Commissioners will decide after hearing the violators statements.

Apart from without helmet 1776 drivers and two wheeler riders were prosecuted for driving under influence of alcohol. Among them driving licences of 443 such drivers have been recommended for suspension for a period of three months.

According to the Kolkata Traffic Police officials, though the overall number of traffic prosecutions have gone down, the number of without helmet riders and drunk drivers has become a headache for the cops as it would increase the chance of fatal accidents. However, police are trying to alert people through programmes.