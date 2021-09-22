About 4K paediatric, over 2K SNCU beds added to 77 hospitals

kolkata: In a major boost to the paediatric health infrastructure in the state, around 77 government hospitals have increased their beds including the critical set-up to handle any unforeseen situation. The step has been taken in view of a recent rise in fever cases among the children.



As many as 3,816 pediatric beds have been added to the existing capacity of health infrastructure across Bengal. Around 2,438 SNCU beds, 229 PICU beds and 164 NICU beds have also been included in different levels of hospital.

The health department had earlier directed the district hospitals to enhance their existing infrastructure so that many more patients can be accommodated in case of an emergency. The Covid curve has however been on decline for the two consecutive days on Sunday and Monday.

Many medical colleges in the city have also increased paediatric beds. SSKM has arranged 129 pediatric beds, 84 SNCU beds, 16 NICU and 16 PICU beds. Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on the other hand increased 120 paediatric beds, 110 SNCU, 22 NICU and 25 PICU. NRS Medical College got 120 paediatric beds, 69 SNCU, 10 NICU and 12 PICU whereas Dr BC Roy PGIPS has managed to have 250 pediatric beds, 154 SNCU, 20 NICU and 24 PICU. RG Kar Medical College has received a total 120 paediatric beds, 80 SNCU beds, 25 NICU and 12 PICU beds. Calcutta National Medical College has 120 paediatric beds, 46 SNCU, 10 NICU and 12 PICU. Chittaranjan Seva Sadan has received a total of 60 paediatric beds, 39 SNCU, 10 NICU and 24 PICU.

All the district hospitals and many sub-divisional hospitals have also come up with adequate facilities to treat paediatric patients. The state health department has taken all possible measures to strengthen paediatric infrastructure as the experts had warned that during the third wave of Covid, more children can be affected compared to the figure during the first two waves.

More than 244 PICU beds, 161 NICU beds were already operational. All the beds have been made ready in CCU, PICU and NICU as a part of enhancing paediatric beds at critical care, a health official said. Training among doctors including paediatrician, general duty medical officers, nursing and other staff has been arranged.