About 49.62 lakh people vaccinated in state so far

KOLKATA: Bengal has so far conducted 49.62 lakh vaccinations across the state so far till Tuesday.



The State Health department has carried out 2,510 sessions on Tuesday and around 2,06,829 people were vaccinated.

According to the Health department's figure, around 1,87,028 people took the first dose on Tuesday and 13,821 took the second dose.

Out of the total number of people vaccinated in the past 24 hours, around 1,80,231 citizens were in the priority group.

Around 49.62 lakh vaccinated so far include the health workers, front line workers and senior citizens. One minor adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Tuesday.

State government had laid great stress on daily vaccination to check the spread of Covid infection. The Health department touched 3 lakh daily figures of vaccination on a number of occasions since the inoculation drive began. However the department is eyeing to further increase the number of daily vaccination. From April 1, all the people above the age of 45 would be able to receive vaccination. Earlier, people between 45 and 59 with comorbidities were entitled to receive the jab. The immunization programme has received a boost in the State after the Co-WIN app 2 started functioning normally without showing any major glitches.