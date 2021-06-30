About 48,350 vaccinated in city in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: About 48,350 persons were inoculated in Kolkata on Tuesday. Some technical issue related to the entry of names of Covid vaccine beneficiaries cropped up at an inoculation site of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in Ultadanga area on Tuesday afternoon.

The matter, however, was resolved with the intervention of some senior KMC officials and local borough coordinator. It was found that although 141 people received the jab from Ultadanga Community Hall, 171 names were found in the computer entry list at that particular site.

KMC Special Commissioner Tapas Chowdhury and local borough co-ordinator Anindya Kishore Routh rushed to the spot. Later, it was revealed that 30 persons whose name had appeared in the entry list at the Ultadanga community

hall had actually received the jab from the mega centre at Bidhan Sishu Udyan in Ultadanga. "It was purely a technical problem and the matter has been resolved," said Routh.