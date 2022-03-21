About 45 new cases; no deaths reported in a day

kolkata: The number of single-day Covid cases has slightly gone up on Sunday with 45 fresh cases being reported while on Saturday the figure was registered at 33.



State saw a drop in daily Covid cases as 33 new cases were reported on Saturday from what stood at 62 on Friday.

Bengal saw slight rise in daily infection on Thursday as 94 new cases were reported whereas on Wednesday the figure stood at 65.

The total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,16,815 out of which 19,94,701 have been recovered so far.

No Covid death has been reported in the state on Sunday. One death was reported in the state on Saturday and Friday. The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.90 per cent on Sunday unchanged from Saturday's figure.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday's figure.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 9,772 on Sunday.

Around 21,194 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 31 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

State on Sunday registered the positivity rate at 0.44 per cent from what stood at 0.44 on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.33 per cent on Friday.

Around 841 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Sunday while 79 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

Around 10,425 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

Around 6,98,10,337 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5,94,16,702 crore received double doses.