About 4,396 patients recover in a day, highest till date

Kolkata: The number of releases in Covid patients in a single day reached the highest so far on Monday as the figure touched 4,396. The figure remained at 4,383 marks on Sunday.



The number of releases in Covid patients in a single day continues to go up in Bengal for the 10 consecutive days. The recovery rate in the state reached 89.89 per cent on Monday. As many as 3,67,850 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 4,09,221. The number of new infections in a single day stood at 3,907 on Monday. The state has so far carried out 49,59,087 Covid tests so far out of which 44,346 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.25 per cent.

Bengal has registered 56 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,350. Kolkata has witnessed 861 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 13 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 89,061.

North 24-parganas saw 852 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 83,861. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 27,487 Covid cases so far out of which 223 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 238 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 26,983.

Hooghly has witnessed 202 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 20,183. Nadia has witnessed 232 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 13,941.

A child from Howrah's Bakhra was admitted to the Institute of Child Health with dengue eight days ago. He was bleeding internally and condition turned critical since Sunday. His platelet dropped drastically and died on Monday morning.