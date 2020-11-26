About 4,34,067 Covid patients recover so far

Kolkata: Bengal has so far carried out 56,54,524 Covid sample tests till Wednesday out of which 44,631 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours.



Bengal's recovery graph is gradually going up. It registered a 92.95 percent recovery rate on Wednesday with 3,605 patients being released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. As many as 4,34,067 patients have so far been released from the hospitals on Wednesday. The number of total infected patients in the state is 4,66,991 out of which 3,528 have been infected in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.26 per cent.

Bengal has seen 51 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,172. Kolkata has witnessed 880 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 15 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,02,503. North 24-parganas saw 865 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 96,759. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 241 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 30,788. Howrah has so far seen a total 30,349 Covid cases so far out of which 194 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 279 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 24,205. Darjeeling registered 150 new cases on Wednesday and the total tally has gone up to 14,832. Nadia has witnessed 219 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 17,283.

The Bengal government has so far installed 13,534 earmarked Covid beds and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 28.18 per cent. To expedite the testing process, the State has been operating 95 testing labs while one is waiting for clearance.

As many as 101 dedicated Covid hospitals have been made operational in the state so far.