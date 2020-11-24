About 42,367 Covid tests conducted in a day

Kolkata: The State on Monday conducted 42,367 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours and the total tally has therefore reached 55,65,331 on Monday.



The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.26 per cent on Sunday. The situation has improved from the earlier as the recovery rate in the state continues to go up.

On Monday the recovery rate touched 92.80 higher than what was recorded on

Sunday. As many as 3,687 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after being recovered from Covid while the fresh cases of infection on Monday stood at 3,557.

Around 4,26,816 patients have so far recovered from the disease in Bengal whereas the number of the total infected patients remains at 4,59,918 till Monday.

Bengal has seen 47 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,072. Kolkata has witnessed 847 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 10 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,00,756. North 24-parganas saw 803 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 95,078. North 24-Parganas has seen 13 deaths in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 260 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 30,315. Howrah has so far seen a total 29,994 Covid cases so far out of which 172 have been affected in the past 24

hours. Hooghly has witnessed 193 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 23,735.

Darjeeling registered 161 new cases on Monday and

the total tally has gone up to 14,599.

Nadia has witnessed 229 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 16,845.

The Bengal government has already installed 13,508 earmarked Covid beds and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds.

As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 29.47 per cent. To expedite the testing process, the State has been operating 95 testing labs while one is waiting for clearance.

As many as 101 dedicated Covid hospitals have been made operational in the state so far.