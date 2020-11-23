About 4,23,129 patients recover from Covid so far

Kolkata: As many as 3,726 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after being recovered from Covid while the fresh cases of infection on Sunday stood at 3,591.



Around 4,23,129 patients have so far recovered from the disease in Bengal whereas the number of the total infected patients remains at 4,56,361 till Sunday. The recovery rate in the state has reached 92.72, higher than Saturday's figure of 92.63.

The State has conducted 44,653 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours and the total tally has gone up to 55,22,964 on Sunday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.26 per cent on Sunday.

Bengal has seen 49 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,025. Kolkata has witnessed 879 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 15 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 99,909. North 24-parganas saw 828 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 94,275. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 256 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 30,055. Howrah has so far seen a total 29,822 Covid cases so far out of which 179 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 368 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 23,542. Darjeeling has registered 75 new cases on Sunday and the total tally has gone up to 14,438. Nadia has witnessed 248 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 16,616.

The State government has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes'. The number of home quarantined people stands at 91,961 while 9,21,239 people have been released from the home quarantines. State health department has so far addressed 14,28,895 general queries till November 21 while the total queries addressed in the last 24 hours stands at 3,078. Total 4,69,375 people have received the benefits of the telemedicine consultation services extended by the state government till November 21.

The health department has been able to provide tele-psychological counselling to 1,64,342 people till November 21. Around 3,215 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.