About 40K avail ferry services between Belur Math & Dakshineswar

KOLKATA: Elaborate arrangements made by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) to popularise the usage of ferry during Durga Puja resulted in an all-time record footfall of passengers and hike in earning revenue. On Ashtami, around 40,000 people took ferry service from Belur Math and Dakshineswar.



The WBTC provided uninterrupted services across seven ferry points from Howrah to North Kolkata during the Durga Puja days, i.e. from October 1 to October 5. People could avail these ferry rides from 8 am to 8 pm. Many people chose to avail the ferry rides to see the popular Pujas in the city and districts with an intention to avoid the overbearing traffic congestions on main roads and streets of the city.

The ferry services not only provided transportation to the people, but also gave them a scenic view of the ghats. The increased preference to ferry as a mode of transportation also benefited the WBTC economically. From October 1 to October 5, they earned revenue of at least Rs 16 lakh through ferry services on seven routes, centered at Belur Math.

As a part of their Puja Parikrama packages, the WBTC had also introduced a ferry ride starting and ending at Millennium Park for people to witness the idol immersion on October 5 (Dashami). The package cost was Rs 1,600. On October 1 (Shasthi), they earned Rs 1, 78, 787 while on October 2 (Saptami) the earnings stood at Rs 3, 34, 902. The WBTC earned Rs 4, 51, 016 on October 3 (Ashtami) and Rs 4, 43, 380 on October 4 (Nabami). On the last day, October 5 (Dashami), the WBTC earned Rs 1, 88, 088.