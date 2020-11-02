About 4,053 Covid patients released in past 24 hours

Kolkata: The number of Covid infected patients being released from hospitals in a single day in Bengal is gradually going up. As many as 4,053 patients have been released in the state in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. The figure stood at 4,049 on Saturday.



Bengal has so far carried out 46,00,882 Covid tests so far out of which 44,457 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.21 per cent.

The number of new infections in a single day stood at 3,987 on Sunday.

As many as 3,33,990 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,77,651 till Sunday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal has reached 88.44 per cent.

Bengal has seen 59 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 6,900. Kolkata has witnessed 894 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 82,182.

North 24-parganas registered 880 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 77,109. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 25,593 Covid cases so far out of which 244 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 272 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 24,935. Hooghly has witnessed 198 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 18,455. Nadia has witnessed 181 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 12,437.

State government has so far started 94 dedicated Covid hospitals across Bengal and 94 testing laboratories have been made functional.

Around 946 patients are currently undergoing treatment at 200 'Safe Homes' set up so far. There are 11,507 beds in Safe Homes.