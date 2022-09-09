'About 401 new dengue cases detected on Thursday'

KOLKATA: About 401 new dengue cases have been detected on Thursday while 315 patients are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals, said Director of Health Services, Dr Sidhartha Niyogi. More cases are being reported from Kolkata, North 24-parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, Darjeeling, he added.



With the number of dengue cases going up at an alarming rate in some pockets of Bengal, the city doctors have said that due to delayed diagnosis the health condition of some patients is turning critical.

A 40-year-old woman, identified as Moumita Mukherjee, a resident of Haltu under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation ward 106 reportedly died of dengue on Thursday afternoon. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Jodhpur Park.

It was learnt that her son has also been affected with dengue. State Health department is yet to confirm the cause of the death. According to private hospital sources the patient died of dengue.

This is the third victim of dengue in Kolkata this season so far. On last Monday, a 59-year-old woman from Haridevpur died of dengue

in a private hospital in south Kolkata. As per unconfirmed sources, a 6-month-old baby in Bali reportedly died of dengue in Howrah's Bali on Wednesday night.

At a time when cases are on the rise in various pockets of Kolkata and other districts, the city doctors are expressing their apprehension that some of the dengue patients are suffering multiple infections as a result patients are often becoming critical. Experts have said that during 2017-18m, when dengue played havoc in Bengal, dengue subtypes ~ Deng-2 and Deng-4 were largely found that time. After Covid pandemic broke out, the dengue cases were on a much lower side in the past two years. Daily Covid cases have been brought under control now but dengue, malaria and various other infections are rampant. Dr G Mukherjee, a senior pathologist in the city, apprehends that many of the patients who were affected with Deng-2 or Deng-4 subtypes are now getting affected with Deng-1 and Deng-3 subtypes.

Those patients who are getting infected with another subtype this time after being infected with one type of dengue 3-4 years ago are normally turning critical, said Dr Mukherjee.

A combination of seasonal viruses, influenza A, dengue, malaria and swine flu are affecting people across all ages in Kolkata, said experts.