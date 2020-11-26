About 4 Khadi fairs to be held indoors to control crowd

Kolkata: Deviating from its customary practice of hosting state-level Khadi fairs in open space during the winter months, the West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board (WBKVIB) has decided to host such 4 fairs in indoor facilities this year. The WBKVIB officials feel that it would be difficult to organise such fairs in open space maintaining COVID-19 protocols.



"We have decided to hold 4 state-level Khadi fairs during the winter season this year and all of them will be held indoors. The places that have been earmarked for the same, include Berhampore in Murshidabad, Bankura, Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas and Bolpur in Birbhum district. The fairs will be held maintaining all COVID-19 protocols like physical distancing and sanitisation. Masks will be compulsory for buyers and sellers and measures will be taken to avoid crowding in the enclosed space," said a senior official of WBKVIB. The preparations for organising the Khadi fair strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols has already started.

As per plans, the Board will be hosting the first state-level fair in January 2021 at Ashoknagar. Each of the fairs is expected to be of 15 days duration.

"We have our own indoor facilities at all these four places. We are examining whether we can organise fairs there. If needed, we may also take other indoor facilities on rent for the purpose,"added the official.

For the last few years, the Board has been organising fairs in open ground at Taltala ground in Jodhpur Park, Kolkata, Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Murshidabad, Burdwan Town and in North Bengal.

"Our aim in organising this fair is to provide the craftsmen the opportunity to sell garments directly to customers and rule out the involvement of middlemen," said a senior WBKVIB official .