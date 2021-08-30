About 3K petrol pumps to remain shut today

Kolkata: As many as 3, 000 petrol pumps will remain shut on Tuesday to protest against several issues, including abnormal hike in fuel prices by the Central Government.



The strike has been called by members of West Bengal Petroleum Dealers' Association (WBPDA) who have given a clarion call of 'no-purchase-no-sale' agitation from 6 am tomorrow.

"We will not sell fuel, except in emergency cases (ambulance), on August 31, 2021," said Arun Kumar Singhania, working president of West Bengal Petroleum Dealers' Association.

The demands of WBPDA members include hike in payment of commission and proper implementation of blending of ethanol in petrol.

The system of ethanol blended petrol (EBP) has been improperly implemented without considering the technical aspects. Improperly blended EBP is highly hygroscopic and absorbs water including that from rain and humidity.