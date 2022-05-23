About 3K cops to be deployed for T20 cricket match at Eden Gardens

kolkata: Kolkata Police has made elaborate arrangements for the T20 cricket match scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday and Wednesday.



According to sources, around three thousand police personnel will be deployed on Tuesday and Wednesday inside and outside of the Eden Gardens. The whole security arrangement will be supervised by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) IV, Praveen Tripathi. Other Addl. CPs along with Joint CPs and Deputy Commissioners (DC) will be looking after their designated areas inside and outside of the ground. Adequate number of police personnel will be deployed on the galleries as well. Cops in plain cloth will be deployed in the galleries and outside of the Eden Gardens to prevent any crime. Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be there in multiple strategic points. Police Control Room (PCR) vans will patrol the area round the clock.

Apart from police arrangement in the Eden gardens, cops will be deployed in the metro stations and bus terminuses for security purposes.While police arrangements have been made for the security purposes, Kolkata Traffic Police has made special arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow in and around the Eden Gardens. As the matches are scheduled on weekdays, additional traffic cops will be deployed to handle the traffic in and around the Eden Gardens. Sources inform that in addition to the normal strength, 42 traffic Sergeants will be deployed for the match days in the area. It was also learnt that Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors will also be deployed there. Vehicular movement on a few roads surrounding the ground may not be allowed for a few hours owing to the Eden gardens bound crowd.

On Saturday night cops of Anti Rowdy Squad picked up five persons from the Maidan area while they were selling IPL matches' tickets illegally. Meanwhile, Metro Railway will run special midnight services for the convenience of spectators after the IPL T-20 cricket matches on Tuesday and Wednesday. One pair of additional services metro will start from Esplanade metro station at 12 am towards Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash.