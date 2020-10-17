About 39,47,750 tests conducted so far, Covid positivity rate at 8.03%

Kolkata: As many as 2,77,940 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,17,053 till Saturday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.66 per cent. As many as 3,183 patients have been released from various hospitals on Saturday after they recovered.



Bengal has so far carried out 39,47,750 Covid tests so far out of which 43,428 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.03 per cent. Around 3,865 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has seen 61 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,992. The number of cases in the two districts — Kolkata and North 24-Parganas is on the rise which has become a major concern for the health officials. Kolkata has witnessed 784 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 15 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 69,031.

North 24-parganas saw 792 new cases on Saturday while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 63,942. North 24-Parganas has seen 15 deaths in the past 24 hours. The North 24-Parganas district health administration has taken various steps to check the infection. It has stressed an emphasis on opening more swab collection centers so that maximum numbers of people can be covered. The number of cases per day has slightly gone up in the district as the health administrations have ramped up Covid tests. As many as 40 sample collection centers have already been opened to accelerate the testing process.

Howrah has so far seen a total of 22,007 Covid cases so far out of which 245 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 253 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 21,116 till Saturday. Hooghly has witnessed 148 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 15,563. Nadia has witnessed 158 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 9,685.