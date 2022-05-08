About 38 roads in city to be repaired using mechanical mastic in first phase

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is roping in an agency to use mechanical mastic for repair of roads in the city.



The KMC has identified 38 major roads in the city which will be repaired in the first phase.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is in the final stage for executing a rate contract with the agency for repair of Red Road and has already sent the file to the state Finance department for approval.

"Repair of bumby roads with mechanical mastic will ensure smooth ride and maintenance of the road quality for more years," Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

S N Banerjee Road, Khudiram Bose Sarani, Sovabazar Street, Aurobindo Sarani, Rakhal Das Auddy Road, Ballygunge Circular Road, Belvedre Road(Alipore) to name a few figures in the list of 38 roads where immediate repair work will be taken up. Hakim has already instructed DG (Roads) to ensure that work can be taken up in quick time.

KMC has already set up an eco-friendly batch mix plant at Goragacha Road and is in constant consultation with Central Road Research Institute and IIT Kharagpur to find an environment friendly road maintenance system. Hakim said that KMC will also undertake sprucing up of the 4 km long road from Hazra crossing till Tolly Club.