About 37 new cases, zero fatality reported in the past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Giving much relief to the health officials, Bengal on Wednesday registered zero Covid mortality for the consecutive three days since two Covid deaths were reported on Sunday.



State government in Tuesday had asked all employees to report to work on a regular basis as number of Covid infection dropped a lot.

As on Wednesday, the number of active cases was recorded at 517 with 37 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,578 out of which 19,95,861 have been recovered so far. In the past 24 hours, 57 Covid infected persons have recovered.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.92 per cent on Wednesday unchanged from Tuesday's figure. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Wednesday unchanged from Tuesday's figure.

Around 472 patients are currently undergoing treatment at home isolation on Monday while 45 patients are in hospitals.

No patients are in Safe Homes. The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 12,518 on Wednesday. Till date a total of 24, 827,654 samples have been tested.

Around 21,199 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far as per the bulletin published by the state Health department.

State on Wednesday registered the positivity rate at 0.30 percent which was 0.27 on Tuesday.

This apart around 1,01,119 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours.

First doses have been cumulatively administered on 71,779,739 while around 60,232,518 have received second doses so far.