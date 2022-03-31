About 37 new cases, zero fatality recorded in the past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Giving much relief to the health officials, Bengal on Wednesday registered zero Covid fatality for the eighth consecutive day. State saw a little drop in daily Covid infection with 37 new cases being reported while on Tuesday 45 new cases were reported.



The figure on Monday stood at 31.

On Sunday, the daily infected cases stood at 64 while on Saturday the figure remained at 66. Daily infection stood at 37 on Friday and 59 on Thursday.

The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,315 out of which 19,95,482 have been recovered so far.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.92 percent on Wednesday unchanged from Tuesday's figure. On Sunday the figure stood at 98.91 percent.

The figure remained at 98.91 percent on Saturday, Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday. The number stood at 98.90 on Sunday.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Wednesday unchanged from Tuesday's figure. The figure remained the same on Monday, Sunday, Saturday, Friday and Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has decided not to continue with the insurance benefits for the Covid warriors who have been infected after October 31 last year.

The Covid situation has gone completely under control and no mortality has been recorded for the past 8 days. Around 575 patients are currently undergoing treatment at home isolation on Wednesday while 61 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 14,754 on Wednesday. Around 21,197 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 41 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in

March 2020.