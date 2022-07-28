About 37 green buildings come up in Kolkata in past four years
KOLKATA: As many as 37 green buildings have come up in Kolkata in the past four years. According to a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) report, in ward 58 in central Kolkata under Borough 7, three green buildings have come up.
In ward 63, two green buildings have come up. In wards 109 and 116, four green buildings, two in each ward have come up. One green building each has come up in wards 74, 117, 119, 15, 61, 4,59, 67, 82, 108, 127, 2, 14, 44, 69, 78, 108, 117, 118, 81, 108 and 122.
Senior civic officials said most of the green buildings are situated in Central Kolkata, South Kolkata and in Behala. Now many builders are showing a keen interest to set up green buildings, they maintained. To encourage the construction of green buildings, the KMC authorities give an additional 10 per cent Floor Area Ratio (FAR) to the builder. The certification of green buildings is done by the designated authorities or agencies notified by the state Municipal Affairs department. The KMC gives 15 per cent additional FAR in cases of mass housing projects, hospitals, Information Technology buildings and mega commercial projects. In areas located within 1000 meters on either side of the operational metro corridor or under construction metro corridor where construction work has begun, the civic authorities will give an additional 15 per cent FAR over the prescribed limit in respect of the properties abutting means of access of 15 meters to less than 24 meters and a maximum 20 per cent additional FAR may be allowed over the prescribed limit for properties abutting means of access 24 meters and above.
In green buildings, water recycling, efficient use of energy, indoor environmental quality and design innovation is mandatory.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks27 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
'Delhi slowly becoming EV capital'27 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
'Govt preparing individual action plan for 5 markets chosen for...27 July 2022 7:58 PM GMT
'L-G asks Speaker to comply to GNCTD (Amendment) Act'27 July 2022 7:58 PM GMT
Delimitation panel seeks info on polling booths & population data27 July 2022 7:57 PM GMT