About 3,537 Covid patients recover in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: As many as 3,537 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals after they have recovered. A total 4,37,604 patients have been cured and discharged from health establishments till Thursday.



Bengal has so far carried out 56,99,237 Covid sample tests till Thursday out of which 44,713 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. Bengal registered 93.01 percent recovery rate on

Thursday.

The number of total infected patients in the state is 4,70,498 out of which 3,507 have been infected in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of

sample tested stands at 8.26 per cent.

Bengal has seen 52 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,224. Kolkata has witnessed 885 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 12 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,03,388. North 24-parganas saw 851 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 97,610. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 30,531 Covid cases so far out of which 182 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 192 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 24,397. South 24-Parganas has registered 230 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 31,018.

Darjeeling registered 129 new cases on Thursday and the total tally has gone up to 14,961.

Nadia has witnessed 247 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 17,530.

The State government has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes'. The number of home quarantined people stands at 90,537 while 9,42,319 people have been released from the home quarantines. State health department has so far addressed 14,40,958 general queries till November 25 while the total queries addressed in the last 24 hours stands at 2,856.

Total 4,81,762 people have received the benefits of the telemedicine consultation services extended by the state government till November 25. The health department has been able to provide tele-psychological counselling to 1,77,380 people till November 25. Around 3,184 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.