About 350 to take part in 'Hackathon' today

kolkata: To encourage ethical hacking to ensure a cyber crime free environment, Hackathon, a competition organised by the Kolkata Police in collaboration with a private cyber security organisation is taking place at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Friday with 350 participants.



Top 10 participants of the competition will get a chance to do an internship programme under Kolkata Police and work on real life projects which will help them to gather more knowledge. The participants will have to solve puzzles step by step. Earlier, Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Harikumar Kusumakar said that the Hackathon will help the participants in their future endeavors. It will also spread awareness about different patterns of cyber crimes and educate ethical hackers about how to detect and prevent cyber crimes. Top three winners will be awarded with Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs one lakh and Rs 50000 respectively.