About 338 cured in a day, recovery rate at 97.24%

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in the state dropped on Sunday compared to Saturday's figure. Around 229 fresh cases were reported on Sunday whereas on Saturday the number stood at 310.



The number of total infected cases has therefore gone up to 5,69,998 so far out of which 5,54,272 patients have recovered and been released from the hospitals till date. As many as 338 patients were released in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 97.24 percent on Sunday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 7.13.

Bengal has so far carried out 79,95,854 Covid samples till Sunday out of which 25,046 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Nine people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,173. Kolkata has seen one death in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered three deaths in the past 24 hours. Around 3,074 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,472 people so far. Kolkata has seen 61 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,27,844 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,21,764 out of which 58 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 11 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,968. Hooghly has witnessed 10 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,416. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,531 Covid cases so far out of which 9 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Around 69 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds are still dedicated for Covid treatment. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 5.57 on Sunday. There are around 2,319 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 1,279 ventilators are still operational in Covid hospitals.