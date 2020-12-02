About 3,340 patients discharged from hosps in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has performed 43,241 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests so far in the state to 59,16,174 on Tuesday. The recovery rate in the state has reached 93.28 percent.



As many as 3,340 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals after they have recovered from the disease while 3,315 patients have fallen victims to Covid in the past 24 hours. The new infection has gone up on Tuesday compared to Monday's figure. A total 4,54,102 patients have been cured and discharged from various health establishments. The number of total infected patients in the state stands at 4,86,799 on Tuesday.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested remains at 8.23 per cent.

Bengal has seen 52 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,476. Kolkata has witnessed 807 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 8 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,07,540. North 24-parganas saw 796 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 1,01,615. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 209 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 32,091. Howrah has so far seen a total 31,376 Covid cases so far out of which 171 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 118 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 25,194. Darjeeling registered 98 new cases on Tuesday and the total tally has gone up to 15,435.

Nadia has witnessed 136 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 18,513.

As many as 95 testing centers have been set up in the state while one is waiting for clearance. State government has so far set up as many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals out of which 45 are government owned hospitals while 57 are private which have been requisitioned for Covid treatment. The health department has so far installed 13,538 earmarked Covid beds and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,279 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state.

The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 27.28 per cent. Bengal has so far erected 200 'Safe Homes'. There are currently 11,507 beds in 'Safe Homes'. The Bengal government has also set up parallel infrastructure to meet the crisis that has been created after the pandemic

broke out.

The number of people currently in home quarantine is 88,857 while 9,68,829 people have been released from the home quarantines. State health department has so far addressed 14,54,616 general queries till November 30 while the total queries addressed in the last 24 hours stands at 2,578.

Total 4,95,892 people have received the benefits of the telemedicine consultation services extended by the

state government till November 30.

The health department has been able to provide tele-psychological counselling to 1,92,199 people out of which around 2,681 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.