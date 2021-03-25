About 334 discharged in a day

KOLKATA: The number of fresh Covid cases on Wednesday has further gone up to 462 from 404 on Tuesday.



The total tally of infected cases in the state has therefore reached 5,81,865 out of which around 5,67,771 patients have already been released from the hospitals.

As many as 334 patients have been discharged in

the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.58 percent on Wednesday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.45. The percentage of occupancy of Covid

beds in the State stood at 6.00 on Wednesday. There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU

beds functional in Covid hospitals.

Around 525 ventilators

are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number

of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on Tuesday.

The state has so far carried out 90,15,071 Covid sample tests till Wednesday out of which 22,165 were performed in the past 24 hours. Two

died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,312. Kolkata and West Burdwan each reported one death in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in Kolkata has so

far reached 3,115. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,526 people so far.

Around 156 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 104 fresh cases.

The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone

up to 1,31,701 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,24,865. South 24-Parganas has registered 23 new

Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,573.

Hooghly has witnessed28 Covid cases in the past

24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,904.

Howrah has so far registered a total 36,373 Covid cases so far out of which 39 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 18,562 cases so far out of which 8 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West

Burdwan have registered 7 and 22 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.